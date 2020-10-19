From puppy pads to wig covers, Pleasant Valley band adjusting to life in a pandemic

Spit happens.
It's the gross, yet unavoidable fact about brass and woodwind bands — and all that spit has to go somewhere.
Most years, that just leaves a dirty floor, but now, in the time of COVID-19, it's all about finding solutions to the age-old problem of spit, especially as marching band season wraps up and students move indoors.
"I think our kids are pretty flexible and they're really doing a great job of rolling with it," Pleasant Valley band director Drew Anderson said. "I think they're happy that we're doing marching band because that's not happening in other places around the state, around the country. We're able to do it and we're able to do it as close as to what normal could be as we can right now."
Pleasant Valley has one of the largest band programs in the state, with an estimated 300 students. With that comes several complications, but Anderson and other band directors are finding unique ways to try and keep students safe.
The National Federation of State High School Associations, the College Band Directors National Association and a coalition of more than 125 performing arts organizations conducted a set of studies over the summer to try and find ways to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 on performing arts activities.
While there are singer's masks for choirs, finding something to cover up the bells and other openings in band instruments presented a separate challenge.
The study found that, just like masking an individual can help mitigate the spread of aerosols from the lungs, so too can masking the instruments. The study recommended that all instruments, with the exception of flutes — which have a minimal aerosol dispersal — should have a cover over the bell.
The study stressed that while face masks could be optional, instrument bell covers should be used in all settings.
So the PV band is using wig caps, disposable socks, and for some of the bigger instruments, a material called MERV-13, typically found in air conditioner filters. Anderson estimates he's ordered over 1,000 square feet of the material — paid for by the district — which covers the bells of instruments like mellophones and euphoniums, and is inserted further down the biggest instruments like sousaphones and tubas.
"I don't really think it does anything to the sound, that much; maybe makes it a little quieter," junior euphonium section leader Harper Clark said. "But with this big of an instrument, I feel like it doesn't make that big of a difference.
"It took a while to get the first wig caps on, stretching them over ... but everyone can adjust easily because we're all just happy to be back at band."
There's also social distancing, something easily enough done during marching band season, with everyone spaced at least six feet apart outside on the football field. Trombone players are actually allotted a space of 9 feet by 6 feet because of the reach of the slide required to play the instrument.
When playing inside, students are socially distanced, assigned a dot on the floor where they stand and play.
As far as the spit goes, the study suggested a much less high-tech solution — puppy training pads. Anderson has ordered several boxes.
"They've got to hit it," Anderson said. "If they miss, we've got the Quat-Stat (disinfectant) and towels."
Anderson said so far, the band program has not had a positive case of COVID-19, but there are other challenges. With PV opting for hybrid learning, the marching band only plays as one group on Friday nights.
Throughout the week, it's split into four groups, an A-day band and a B-day band that practices from 11:30 to 12:30 on its respective day, and a pair of freshman groups that meet in the earlier period, also split into two days.
On game day, the A group and the B group sit behind opposing end zones, only coming together for the halftime performance.
PV is fortunate in the timing of all of this as the high school went through extensive renovations two years ago, which included the addition of another band room. That's allowed the band to break into even smaller groups when forced inside by the weather.
"Without our current facilities, something would have to have changed; it would have been different," Anderson said. "I don't know how it would have been different, but if we didn't have the facilities we have, we couldn't do what we're doing."
There is a video feed synced up to practice so the groups learning from home can play along with the other half of the band, but it's caused some challenges.
"We're not doing the marching anymore so it's a lot more music focused instead of 'Everybody, step on your left foot,' so there's a lot less of that," senior drum major Allison Suen said. "It's a new challenge. Personally, I prefer the old style but I think it's interesting to have this hybrid model.'
Even though she's part of the hybrid model, Suen makes sure to attend every band practice to make sure both groups are comfortable with her direction.
"I think, as a drum major, all the people are looking at you and you're setting the tempo and everybody's conducting style is different," Suen said. "I personally like coming to opposite day to get that interaction with the other group. I kind of miss being able to say hey to my friends on one day or get to know the other kids on the other day and this is my time to do that."
With so much time spent apart, coming together on game day is something the band looks forward to.
"I think we sound better, actually," Clark said. "I think it's wonderfully shocking how big our sound sounds during halftime. It's just really cool for everyone to finally be together."
But in the end, it's not the same experience. Instead of the constant movement that accompanies most marching band shows, the performers stand stationary at their yard line, though they do try a few different formations, including a "2021" on the field for the senior show on Oct. 2.
"Find the most important things, what's going to matter to the kids," PV music teacher Tara Daurer said. "They need to be playing, they need to be together as much as we can allow safely, and what traditions can we still, in some form kind of uphold."
But the marching part of marching band is another victim of the pandemic, and the freshman class will be at least a year behind if the pandemic is over by next fall.
"I love marching band season, it's my favorite band season of the year," Clark said. "I'm a dancer, so movement is a very big part of my life and I think it's fun when you get to march and play. Concert band, you sit and play; right now, we're standing and playing.
"I feel like we have less interaction with people of different grades but we're figuring it out and even from the start of the year, I feel like we've made strides trying to connect more with everyone else."
Soon, with marching band season winding down, the PV band will break off into its concert ensemble groups. While the directors feel the proper steps have been taken to protect the students, there's another issue that will arise once that happens.
In normal years, PV has four different concert ensembles, a freshman group and then three upperclass ensembles. However, with the hybrid scheduling, there is an imbalance in the instrumentation — for example, all the 10th through 12th grade euphoniums are in Day A — leading to the possibility there could be seven or eight different groups this year. There's also the possibility that instead of the full big ensemble experience, PV could have some chamber music experiences moving forward.
But for all the headaches, past, present and future, helping the students come together during the pandemic makes it worth it.
"From a social-emotional standpoint, just for them to be making music with other kids again," Daurer said. "Regardless of if their best friend is in the same ability level as them, they're all out there together, for that sense of unity. It's a big deal."
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.