From tax help to artwork display, LeClaire Library has plenty planned for spring

The LeClaire Community Library has activities planned for March and April inside our building.

Strict safety protocols, such as requiring masks and social distancing, make this possible.

Beginning March 23rd, the AARP Foundation will be offering free tax preparation on Tuesday and Thursday afternoons in the library. The AARP Foundation's Tax-Aide program, in conjunction with the IRS, offers free, volunteer-based tax assistance and preparation for federal and state returns (Iowa and Illinois only).

Adapting to the pandemic, we offer two ways to get help with your tax returns. For those who have had both vaccinations, in-person service is available with strict masking and physical distancing in place. For all others, there is a low-contact option to drop off your tax documents and wait in the library.

Tax-Aide is open to anyone free of charge. You don't need to be an AARP member and there will not be any sales pitch for other services. You do need to make a reservation ahead of time by phoning the LeClaire Library at 563-289-6007. The free tax prep program will end April 13. The regular deadline to file a federal return is April 15.