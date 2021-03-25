From tax help to artwork display, LeClaire Library has plenty planned for spring

The LeClaire Community Library has activities planned for March and April inside our building.
Strict safety protocols, such as requiring masks and social distancing, make this possible.
Beginning March 23rd, the AARP Foundation will be offering free tax preparation on Tuesday and Thursday afternoons in the library. The AARP Foundation's Tax-Aide program, in conjunction with the IRS, offers free, volunteer-based tax assistance and preparation for federal and state returns (Iowa and Illinois only).
Adapting to the pandemic, we offer two ways to get help with your tax returns. For those who have had both vaccinations, in-person service is available with strict masking and physical distancing in place. For all others, there is a low-contact option to drop off your tax documents and wait in the library.
Tax-Aide is open to anyone free of charge. You don't need to be an AARP member and there will not be any sales pitch for other services. You do need to make a reservation ahead of time by phoning the LeClaire Library at 563-289-6007. The free tax prep program will end April 13. The regular deadline to file a federal return is April 15.
LeClaire Library is also hosting the traveling display of the 2020 Iowa winners of the Federal Junior Duck Stamp Contest for children and families to enjoy.
The winning artwork from the national contest serves as the design for the Junior Duck Stamp, which the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service produces annually. The Junior Duck Stamp program combines art and science to teach wetland and wildlife conservation to students, while inspiring them to discover the many types of North American waterfowl. Approximately 40 matted artworks by children from kindergarten through 12th grade depict ducks, geese and swans, and are arranged for easy viewing with social distancing in the Children’s Area of the library.
While here, your younger children may choose to do our monthly scavenger hunt. Small pictures of cartoon characters, animals or icons are hidden around the Children’s Area. Children search for them at their own pace, and when all nine are found, they can choose a sticker of a popular character to take home. Next month, look for our new “Storytime in a Bag” – book-themed kits that can be taken home and enjoyed.
The LeClaire Library continues to explore ways to serve our community safely and effectively.