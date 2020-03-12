Frozen Landing draws record crowd

Bettendorf's public skating rink ended the season with a splash — drawing a record number of patrons to the ice rink.

Frozen Landing Family Ice Rink closed Sunday, March 1, due to the warm spring-like temperatures. "As soon as we hit that 40-degree-plus and sun’s out, the chiller has a hard time maintaining and keeping it frozen," interim Parks and Recreation Director Liz Solis-Willis said. "Why add the pressure to the unit and potentially cause damage when Mother Nature is preparing us for spring?"

But before coming to a close, the rink attracted a total of 24,500 people (skaters and non-skaters).

Solis-Willis said attendance was up by 2,500 people from the prior year and has steadily grown every year since opening in November 2016 in Middle Park at Middle Road and 23rd Street. Attendance has grown from 17,000 skaters in the first year to 20,700 in 2017-2018 and 22,000 last year.