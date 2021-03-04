Gaul: There is a time for every purpose

Alma Gaul Follow Alma Gaul Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

It never would have occurred to me when I walked into the Quad-City Times office at 124 E. 2nd St. in the fall of 1977 that 43 years down the road I’d be sitting at a computer writing a goodbye column to readers of a newspaper that became my life.

But here I am.

It was oldest sister, Ruth, who got me started in this business. As a junior and then senior in high school I was increasingly dogged by the question of what I was going to BE. High school was ending, and I had to figure out what I could do to earn my keep. What was I going to BE? What was I going to DO?

I’d always been good in English and writing, so I thought maybe I could teach one of those subjects. But what about writing by itself? Are there jobs in writing? Ruth suggested that people write for newspapers; maybe I could get a job there.

So, I taught myself to type with a “learn to” book and a manual typewriter left behind by older siblings and, in the fall of 1972, enrolled at Iowa State University majoring in journalism and English.