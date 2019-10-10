Genesis Health Group has a new Bettendorf location.
The new practice, located at 4321 53rd Ave., is accepting new patients. Those interested can call 563-421-5300.
The location has family-medicine providers, pediatrics, obstetrics/gynecology, lab, x-ray and Convenient Care by Reservation.
With the new Convenient Care option, patients can reserve an appointment online at www.genesishealth.com/ByReservation or call 563-421-5310. The new service allows patients to skip the waiting room and head back to an exam room upon arrival.
“Convenient Care by Reservation is attractive to patients who want to know their wait to see a provider will be short,’’ said Dr. Kurt Andersen, executive medical officer for Genesis Health Group. “Right now, the average time spent in the office for a patient with a reservation for Convenient Care is less than 30 minutes.’’
Andersen said the new clinic is part of Genesis' effort to provide care when and where patients need care.
