Genesis Remembrance tree lit

Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House chaplain Lyle Stratton prays during the Genesis Remembrance Tree Lighting ceremony honoring the memory of loved ones Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, in Bettendorf.
Lucie Cooper, 4, of Bettendorf, snuggles closer to her mom Jessica Cooper, during the Genesis Remembrance Tree Lighting ceremony honoring the memory of loved ones at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, in Bettendorf.
The tree outside the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House shines with blue and white lights during the Genesis Remembrance Tree Lighting ceremony honoring the memory of loved ones Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, in Bettendorf.
Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House music therapist Kelly Carlson sings “I’ll Remember You” during the Genesis Remembrance Tree Lighting ceremony honoring the memory of loved ones in the parking lot of the facility Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, in Bettendorf.
Tracy Bickley, RN admission nurse, reads the poem “When You Remember Me” during the Genesis Remembrance Tree Lighting ceremony honoring the memory of loved ones at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, in Bettendorf.
Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House social worker Lisa Orwig sings “Fields of Gold” during the Genesis Remembrance Tree Lighting ceremony honoring the memory of loved ones in the parking lot of the facility Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, in Bettendorf.
Dr. Ann O’Donnell, Genesis Hospice medical director, welcomes guests during the Genesis Remembrance Tree Lighting ceremony honoring the memory of loved ones at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, in Bettendorf.
Dozens of people witness the Genesis Remembrance Tree Lighting ceremony honoring the memory of loved ones at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, in Bettendorf.
Candles are lit and on display during the Genesis Remembrance Tree Lighting ceremony honoring the memory of loved ones at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, in Bettendorf. Each candle held it’s own meaning ranging from grief to love.
Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House chaplain Chris Wilson explains the We Honor Veterans program during the Genesis Remembrance Tree Lighting ceremony honoring the memory of loved ones Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, in Bettendorf.
The Genesis Remembrance Tree lighting ceremony was held Nov. 15 at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House.
The special service included readings, music and moments of reflection. The Genesis Remembrance Tree illuminates the need for access to quality hospice care in the region.
This year's tree is sponsored by Whelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Good Samaritan Services at Home, McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home and American Bank and Trust.
Individual sponsors can make a donation of $10 or more to honor the memory of a loved one. All proceeds benefit Genesis Hospice Services.
Genesis Hospice has also partnered with Isabel Bloom to create a limited edition ornament. Ornaments are available for purchase online at https://bit.ly/GenesisRemembranceTree. The ornaments can also be purchased with cash or credit card at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, 2546 Tech Drive.
Ornament pickup is from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday at the hospice house.
Since 2004, the Genesis Remembrance trees have honored more than 7,000 loved ones and raised more than $100,000 for hospice care services.
