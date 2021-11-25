 Skip to main content
Genesis Remembrance tree lit
The Genesis Remembrance Tree lighting ceremony was held Nov. 15 at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House.

The special service included readings, music and moments of reflection. The Genesis Remembrance Tree illuminates the need for access to quality hospice care in the region.

This year's tree is sponsored by Whelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Good Samaritan Services at Home, McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home and American Bank and Trust.

Individual sponsors can make a donation of $10 or more to honor the memory of a loved one. All proceeds benefit Genesis Hospice Services.

Genesis Hospice has also partnered with Isabel Bloom to create a limited edition ornament. Ornaments are available for purchase online at https://bit.ly/GenesisRemembranceTree. The ornaments can also be purchased with cash or credit card at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, 2546 Tech Drive.

Ornament pickup is from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday at the hospice house.

Since 2004, the Genesis Remembrance trees have honored more than 7,000 loved ones and raised more than $100,000 for hospice care services.

