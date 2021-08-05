Get free virtual school help from the Bettendorf Public Library

Summer break is coming to an end, and school will be starting soon.
Students can now take advantage of many useful tools through the Bettendorf Public Library to help give them a boost this school year and beyond. We have online tutoring resources, language-learning software, and research databases for help with classwork.
These free services can be accessed online simply by using your Bettendorf Public Library card.
If a student needs extra help in any subjects or with completing assignments, HelpNow is a must-use library resource. HelpNow offers a comprehensive suite of online academic services including virtual tutors, study tools, and test prep materials.
Students can submit questions to a tutor or set up a live interactive session with a tutor using a virtual whiteboard on which they can chat, draw, or copy/paste text or images for help with homework problems. To improve writing skills, students can even submit a paper to be reviewed and analyzed by a writing expert.
HelpNow offers an online assessment library where students can take practice quizzes for standardized tests, including the SAT ACT, GED, and more. They can also practice with subject-specific tests in such subjects as math, science, and language. You can even use the results of these tests to guide live tutoring sessions.
In addition to practice tests, HelpNow has an extensive library of online flashcards on hundreds of subjects. Students can create their own flashcards and use them to study for upcoming tests.
In addition to kindergarten through college level support, HelpNow offers adult learning services, such as US Citizenship testing, as well as resume and cover letter assistance and skill-building through guided lessons, videos, and practice tests.
If someone is studying a new language in the classroom or on their own, Transparent Language is another indispensable resource. Transparent Language offers language-learning methods that result in fast, reliable progress.
When using this resource, you can choose from over a hundred languages, including Spanish, Chinese, Italian and Arabic. Many languages offer learning tools in multiple dialects and for various skill levels. The KidSpeak online course within Transparent Language offers fun, age-appropriate language-learning activities designed for children ages 6 and up.
In addition to online homework help and language-learning tools, the library has a plethora of online databases for research in many subject areas. These databases can be accessed virtually and include thousands of articles from magazines, journals, encyclopedias, and reference books.
Explora Primary Schools database is designed specifically for children, complete with age-appropriate content on everything from geography to biographies. This resource also has an educator’s edition, which includes ready-made lesson plans, classroom activities, and rubrics.
Whether you are a student, teacher, parent, or life-long learner, the library can help you reach your academic goals through virtual tutoring services, language-learning tools, and many research databases filled with resources for various grade and skill levels and many areas of study.
You can explore a full listing of the Bettendorf Public Library’s virtual databases at http://www.bettendorflibrary.com/do-research-online.
Now that school is starting, there is no better time to take advantage of these free and incredible opportunities.