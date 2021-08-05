Get free virtual school help from the Bettendorf Public Library

In addition to practice tests, HelpNow has an extensive library of online flashcards on hundreds of subjects. Students can create their own flashcards and use them to study for upcoming tests.

In addition to kindergarten through college level support, HelpNow offers adult learning services, such as US Citizenship testing, as well as resume and cover letter assistance and skill-building through guided lessons, videos, and practice tests.

If someone is studying a new language in the classroom or on their own, Transparent Language is another indispensable resource. Transparent Language offers language-learning methods that result in fast, reliable progress.

When using this resource, you can choose from over a hundred languages, including Spanish, Chinese, Italian and Arabic. Many languages offer learning tools in multiple dialects and for various skill levels. The KidSpeak online course within Transparent Language offers fun, age-appropriate language-learning activities designed for children ages 6 and up.

In addition to online homework help and language-learning tools, the library has a plethora of online databases for research in many subject areas. These databases can be accessed virtually and include thousands of articles from magazines, journals, encyclopedias, and reference books.