Give video gaming a try in library's Young Adult area

Some may wonder what place video games hold in libraries, the answer is simple: our mission at the LeClaire Community Library is to enhance the intellectual, social, and cultural strength of our community. Video games provide all these elements with their compelling storylines and diverse game mechanics.
I have been a gamer for about as long as I could walk, and many of my favorite stories stem from video games. Playing video games comes with a multitude of cognitive benefits. According to "Psychology Today," benefits include improved spatial attention, reduced impulsiveness, and improved ability to engage in multiple tasks simultaneously. Based on my experience, most video games also contain one objective yet a wide range of paths on reaching the goal. In other words, video games encourage creative thinking.
As the selector of our video game collection, I make sure to select titles that have a great story to tell, clever gameplay, and fun to play with friends. Some video games in our collection I consider to be standouts are Megaman 11 for the PS4, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate for the Nintendo Switch, and Disney Classic Games: Aladdin and The Lion King for the Xbox One.
Not only do we have video games from Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo for checkout, we also have two highly popular consoles which are available to play in our library with a Rivershare library card: The Xbox One S and the Nintendo Switch. This would be a perfect opportunity to test out a video game you’re on the fence about purchasing. When you visit our library, be sure to check out this fantastic collection that continues to grow. Checkout a Turtle Beach head set, a controller, and you’re on your way to improving your brain muscles.
Haidee Cardoso, Youth Service Coordinator, LeClaire Community Library
