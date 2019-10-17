Little did Kris Kay know many years ago that she and her husband John would own and operate a restaurant overlooking the Mississippi River.
But that is the case and so many are glad they do. The couple own Go Fish Marina Bar and Grill in Princeton, Iowa.
Kris Kay was named this year in the Iowa Restaurant Association's first-ever "40 Women to Watch in the Hospitality Industry." The honorees hail from nearly every segment and function in the industry — from purveyors, entrepreneurs and chefs to business development professionals.
The association received more than 100 nominations from across the state for the inaugural list. All the showcased women in Iowa's hospitality industry are blazing new trails, leading by example, or impressing their peers, customers and managers daily, said Jessica Dunker, president and CEO of the association.
Kay and the other honorees were featured in the association's quarterly magazine in September. Kay was among several women whose photographs were featured on the magazine cover.
The "40 Women to Watch" also will be honored at an event in November in Des Moines.
Dunker and Kay both indicated that Kay was selected mainly for her work over the past two years to help change Dram Shop laws in Iowa, which they said unfairly legislated against some restaurant and bar owners.
“We have tried for over 40 years to get those laws off the books and she did in two years,” Dunker said.
You have free articles remaining.
“Krista (Kris) Kay is a champion for the entire Iowa hospitality industry. She rallied eastern Iowa operators and traveled to the statehouse multiple times to help bring about significant DRAM reform. Her riverside hot spot has been recognized for its ambiance and food, and she is just as quick to promote the entire region through her work with the Mississippi River Parkway Commission,” Dunker added.
Kay is no stranger to the hospitality business having grown up working at her family’s hunting and fishing resort in Canada. “I learned from my mom that every detail matters, every time, with every guest. I still use that philosophy today,” she said.
She and her husband bought their Go Fish in 2013.
LeClaire Chamber Board President Kathy Anderson applauds Kay for all her support in hosting community events and fundraisers.
“Krista is a long-time member of the LeClaire Chamber and a strong promoter of the Princeton and LeClaire communities," Anderson added. "As a regular host of our networking events, we are grateful when Krista joins the table and shares her advice and experience as an advocate for restaurants in our region.”
"On behalf of the LeClaire Chamber of Commerce, we congratulate Kris on being named... one of the 40 Women to Watch in the Hospitality Industry," Anderson said.
Some of Kay's secret to success come from lessons she has learned. "My father taught me to always keep my sense of humor and most importantly, that you can please some of the people some of the time, but you can never please all of the people all of the time,” Kay said. “Work hard and never look back."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.