Jamie Hill Memorial Golf Tournament

Approximately 145 golfers took part in this year's Jamie Hill Memorial Golf Tournament in Bettendorf. The tournament benefits The Friends of Bettendorf Parks Foundation, which helps those in need access park and recreation programs.

 Contributed

The 25th annual Jamie Hill Memorial Golf Tournament is the largest fundraiser for The Friends of Bettendorf Parks Foundation.

The tournament has raised more than $200,000 to help fund park projects, equipment and activities, and to provide access for children and families who face financial hardships.

It's named for Jamie Hill, a parks department employee who oversaw youth programs who died of a heart attack at age 41.

Approximately 145 golfers took part in this year's tournament on Aug. 23 at Palmer Hills Golf Course in Bettendorf.

