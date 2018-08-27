The 25th annual Jamie Hill Memorial Golf Tournament is the largest fundraiser for The Friends of Bettendorf Parks Foundation.
The tournament has raised more than $200,000 to help fund park projects, equipment and activities, and to provide access for children and families who face financial hardships.
It's named for Jamie Hill, a parks department employee who oversaw youth programs who died of a heart attack at age 41.
Approximately 145 golfers took part in this year's tournament on Aug. 23 at Palmer Hills Golf Course in Bettendorf.
