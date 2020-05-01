Hand-in-Hand CEO Mark Smith sent into retirement with a drive-by parade

Car Riders honor Mark Smith, the CEO for Hand-in-Hand for the past 20 years, who is retiring with a car parade for his retirement that passes by at Hand-in-Hand in Bettendorf, April 30, 2020.
Mark Smith, the CEO for Hand-in-Hand for the past 20 years, who is retiring watches with his wife Vinnie Smith one of the Co-founders of Hand-in-Hand as a car parade in his honor passes by at Hand-in-Hand in Bettendorf, April 30, 2020.
Car riders honor Mark Smith, CEO of Hand-in-Hand for the past 20 years, on his retirement. The drive-by celebration was a surprise.
After 20 years, Mark Smith, CEO of Hand-in-Hand has retired.
He was honored by his staff with a surprise drive-by retirement parade, because COVID-19 restrictions prevented a party.
Hand-in-Hand began as a summer camp program 20 years ago, and has grown to offer more than 15 year-round programs. They offer fun, inclusive learning and play for children with special needs, which in turn offers respite to parents and siblings.
“Families need a break, to have time for siblings," Smith said when he was named the Bettendorf July 4th Parade Grand Marshal. "Part of our programming involves caring for participants so parents can take a break and have time for siblings. Spouses need each other too."
Hand-in-Hand employs about 60 people.
Angie Kendell was named his successor. She has worked for nonprofit agencies in the Quad-Cities, including Genesis Health Services Foundation and Genesis Philanthropy.
