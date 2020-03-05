Hand in Hand names Kendall as new CEO, replacing co-founder Smith

Angie Kendall will replace Hand in Hand's co-founder and CEO Mark Smith, who will retire this spring.
The Bettendorf-based organization provides fun, inclusive recreational and learning opportunities for people of all abilities including those with disabilities.
“Angie’s passion about our mission and the families we serve makes her an excellent choice to lead Hand in Hand in the future," Board President John Bryne said in a news release. "Her passion for collaboration and innovation paints an inspiring vision for this organization as we grow in the future.”
Kendall has a bachelor of science in child, adult and family services from Iowa State University. She began her career in early care education at ChildServe.
After relocating to the Quad-Cities in 2007, she spent six years at the Child Abuse Council including serving as director of development and communications. Since 2018, she has been a senior development officer at Genesis Health System Foundation and Genesis Philanthropy.
“My career has been dedicated to advocating for young children and their families," Kendall said in the release. “I’m very excited to bring my experiences and leadership skills to this new opportunity.”
Kendall replaces co-founder Smith, who has served as CEO for 20 years. He will retire later this spring after a lifetime of serving children and young adults of all abilities.
Hand in Hand was founded in 2000 by two sets of parents who wanted their children with disabilities to have the same opportunities as their typically developing peers
Launched as a one-week summer camp, the organization now offers more than 15 year-round programs including child care, after school and summer care, and evening and weekend programs.