Happy little paintings: Bettendorf family plans to take 12 hour trip to authenticate their Bob Ross paintings (copy)

Fields collected Ross' original works. The prolific artist didn't sell his work, but some were donated to PBS stations, according to a New York Times profile. They rarely come on the commercial market.

“These pieces are so valuable, and hopefully are passed down through the family,” Craig said.

Ross inscribed a message on the back of one of the paintings Chris owns. It reads “No one could ever be more proud of a namesake than I am of you. I wish for you a future filled with success and happiness. God bless my friend — Bob Ross 1993.”

Their collection includes four paintings, a set of carved figures and two painted platters.

“We know everything is original artwork. We hope to get them authenticated,” Chris said.

That authentication has to be done in person, at Bob Ross, Inc., in Virginia. So this summer, the family plans to take a road trip. It's important to them to keep the paintings safe and have the art on record.

“To our family, these paintings are priceless. Bob Ross art can’t even be bought, so these are even more special to us,” Fields said.