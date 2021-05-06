Have an easy, breezy summer with the Bettendorf Library

Summer is almost here! The Bettendorf Public Library can help make this season an easy, breezy summer for you and your family.
Free entertainment and enrichment abound with our mobile services, drive-thru pickup, shared community resources, and knowledgeable staff.
Whether you’re looking for a favorite movie to watch or an audiobook for the family to enjoy on your next road trip, you will find our Drive Up Window a convenient, contact-free way to pick up your items. Simply visit us online at www.bettendorflibrary.com to place items on hold and give us a call to set up a pick up time when you receive a notice that your items are in. You can also give us a phone call at 563-344-4179 and our knowledgeable staff can gather a personalized selection based off your request.
We also offer more options when you return your materials. Did you know that a Bettendorf Public Library card allows you to access the other library collections across the area? The Bettendorf Public Library is a part of the RiverShare consortium that gives card holders reciprocal borrowing and returning privileges at many local libraries. This means you can borrow from and then return your library materials at whatever library is convenient to your work, home, or play. For location details, visit rivershare.org/index.php/about-us/rivershare-libraries.
If you have ever found yourself in need of a printer or with a home printer on the fritz, you’ll love our wireless printing options. You can email or upload documents to our printing service and stop in during the same day to release your prints. Wireless printing can be done through your phone, tablet, or computer. Visit our Wireless Printing Service page through our website at www.bettendorflibrary.com/wireless-printing. Once you are at the Bettendorf Public Library, you can also use our convenient scanner or fax machine to email or transmit documents to others for free.
I would be remiss if I didn’t remind you that the Bettendorf Public Library has an incredible team of library staff who are available to research those questions you just can’t find with a quick internet search. Much better than Siri, you can call us at 563-344-4179 and directly reach one of our staff members who can help you get access to the information that you need. You can also reach us via the chat feature on our website or by emailing info@bettendorflibrary.com.
Lastly, don’t forget that wherever this summer takes you, your Bettendorf Public Library card gives you immediate access to free digital books, audiobooks, music, magazines, and more through any internet device. Visit our website at www.bettendorflibrary.com or talk to one of our team members to get started. We look forward to helping you find stress-free ways to enjoy all the Library has to offer.