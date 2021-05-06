Have an easy, breezy summer with the Bettendorf Library

Summer is almost here! The Bettendorf Public Library can help make this season an easy, breezy summer for you and your family.

Free entertainment and enrichment abound with our mobile services, drive-thru pickup, shared community resources, and knowledgeable staff.

Whether you’re looking for a favorite movie to watch or an audiobook for the family to enjoy on your next road trip, you will find our Drive Up Window a convenient, contact-free way to pick up your items. Simply visit us online at www.bettendorflibrary.com to place items on hold and give us a call to set up a pick up time when you receive a notice that your items are in. You can also give us a phone call at 563-344-4179 and our knowledgeable staff can gather a personalized selection based off your request.

We also offer more options when you return your materials. Did you know that a Bettendorf Public Library card allows you to access the other library collections across the area? The Bettendorf Public Library is a part of the RiverShare consortium that gives card holders reciprocal borrowing and returning privileges at many local libraries. This means you can borrow from and then return your library materials at whatever library is convenient to your work, home, or play. For location details, visit rivershare.org/index.php/about-us/rivershare-libraries.