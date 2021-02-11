Hawkeyes' Murphy off to a memorable start

Continuing to train for the indoor track season, Murphy experienced his first-ever collegiate cross country competition last Saturday when the Big Ten Conference held its COVID-delayed championships in Shelbyville, Ind.

Murphy finished 53rd overall in a time of 25:40, but it was how he got to the finish line that will remain a lifetime memory.

About 200 meters into the race, a Purdue runner in front of Murphy fell.

“I jumped over him, but when I came down I got tripped and fell to the ground,’’ Murphy said.

With four spike wounds on his left leg, Murphy picked himself up and realized one of his shoes was only halfway on his foot.

“I didn’t have a lot of time to think. The choice was either to stop and put it back on or kick it off and just keep running,’’ Murphy said.

He chose to forge ahead and ran the remaining five miles of the race wearing just one shoe.

“I had never fallen like that in a race before and running a race with one shoe was a first-time experience. I felt like the 30 seconds, the minute it would have taken to get my shoe back on would have cost me too much time,’’ Murphy said.