Mostly True Tales with Spinsby and Wales is Back!
We are having two history-related talks at the library this fall. On Sept. 17 at 6:30 p.m., Shelia Craig will present Remembering the Apron, which takes a nostalgic look at the apron in an interactive, hands-on program.
Craig will elaborate on fabrics and trims, the styles and the uses of aprons. She has been doing “apron programs” throughout the Midwest for 15 years, and LeClaire is one stop on her upcoming Iowa tour. In conjunction with the talk we will have a display of vintage aprons from LeClaire’s local apron aficionado Karen Nelson.
On Oct. 9 at 6:30 p.m., the local dynamic duo — Marie Spinsby and Dick Wales — are back to talk about the cemeteries of LeClaire Township. They will share what they know about Glenwood and Jacks cemeteries, and they will also shed some light on the pioneer cemeteries occasionally spotted in farm fields throughout the area.
We are pleased to announce that Marie Spinsby, who has chronicled LeClaire history for the last 60 years, has donated four scrapbooks of clippings about LeClaire to the library. The volumes date from 1950 to 1999 and the excerpts come from either the Quad-City Times or the North Scott Press. It’s all in there — the good, the bad and the best forgotten.
Finally, come to the library and check out the Riveresta sign we have on display. The LeClaire Civic Club created Riveresta in 1941. The event, a precursor to Tugfest, was held on the levee and included a carnival, a parade, speed boat races, a talent contest and queen contest. We think this sign, an advertisement for a camper raffle, was done by local sign painter Vince Ramsey in 1967.
