Here's how to get to the new path on the new I-74 bridge

Despite years of planning for the new Interstate 74 bridge, access to its bike and pedestrian path can be challenging, inconvenient and even dangerous.

But there is a reason, for better or worse, that getting to the widely praised new trail can be tricky. Bettendorf and Moline leaders insisted it open as soon as possible, despite ongoing bridge work.

"Remember, this is a very active construction zone still on both sides of the river right where the path ends," Bettendorf City Administrator Decker Ploehn said Thursday. "Most of the redevelopment won’t occur on either side of the bridge until all of the remnant parcels can be cleared of either existing bridge or staging materials, so all of that will interfere with the path."

The two states' Departments of Transportation preferred the path remain closed, Ploehn said, until construction and demolition were complete, which could take another year to three years.

"So it was our strong desire to get the path open, figuring that people would find ways to use it and navigate it while we continue to work on its improvement," he said.

Bettendorf and Moline have been using social media to get word out about available parking spaces nearest the paths. They are continuing, meanwhile, with plans to improve the access.

Until then, the following are recommendations for accessing the new path without doing so on a bicycle.

In Bettendorf: The best bets for parking are either west of the bridge at Leach Park, near the riverfront at 12th Street, or at the city-owned lot at 15th Street, just east of the new bridge.

Visitors should be aware of possible hardships at both locations.

From Leach Park, the walk to the path entrance is achieved by crossing surfaces that have been disturbed by construction. The city soon will begin work on a parking area for 18 to 20 vehicles just west of the path entrance, north of Avenue Rental.

Coming from the city lot to the east, between the new bridge and The Bridges Loft, pedestrians must cross intersections where vehicles are coming off or entering the new bridge. While crossing signals have been installed, it is recommended that pedestrians use caution because motorists are not yet accustomed to sharing the intersections with pedestrians.

Signage will be added downtown, including wayfinding, which is expected to be completed around the Fourth of July.

In Moline: The entrance to the new path is just east of the city-owned Spiegel Building on River Drive.

There are a few on-street spaces in the area under the old I-74 bridge near the riverfront, but ongoing demolition can present hazards.

Two alternatives require a bit of walking.

A large public lot is located across River Drive at 17th Street, which is less than three-tenths of a mile from the path entrance.

Another option are the lots east of the riverfront industrial operations, near the docking site of the Celebration Belle, along the Ben Butterworth Parkway.

Again, pedestrians must cross at the lighted intersections for on/off bridge traffic. With slightly more walking, though, it is possible to stay on the new section of bike path that was extended underneath the new bridge, which circles around directly to the path entrance.

Longtime Quad-Cities cyclist Dean Mathias has ridden the new bridge path and instantly recognized that access for pedestrians is less than ideal.

"It's not really conducive to a safe environment," he said of crossing at the on/off ramps on foot. "Once you're on the path, it's fine; it's great. If you're trying to park, that's the biggest deal."

But Mathias is confident both cities will come up with solutions as quickly as possible and said he is glad the path is open, despite the snags.

"People are still getting used to using the new bridge, so you have to be real careful when you're crossing at the ramps in Bettendorf or Moline," he said. "It's a beautiful amenity, though, and I hope everyone can see it."

