Talk offers tips on houseplants
A free talk on plant parenting and the art of indoor gardening will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 30, at Wallace's Garden Center and Greenhouses, Devils Glen Road, Bettendorf.
Indoor plants are trendy, hip and collectible, and may be the most simple way to bring life to any room. Wallace's staff will discuss hanging plants, floor plants and more, as well as the best varieties for different conditions, growing and re-potting techniques and pest solutions.
Discovery Shop sells cookbooks, kitchen stuff
The 27th annual cookbook event at the Discovery Shop, 2397 Cumberland Square Drive, Bettendorf, will begin at 10 a.m. Thursday, April 4, a featuring cookbooks and kitchenware.
Included will be new and vintage cookbooks with specialties such as healthy, ethnic, desserts, every day and church favorites, plus cooking aids, gadgets, small appliances, pans, and other fun things for your kitchen.
If you have cookbooks or cooking-related items that you would like to donate for this event, drop them off at the shop at your convenience.
The Discovery Shop is an upscale resale shop selling gently used items donated by the community and staffed by more than 100 volunteers. Proceeds go to the American Cancer Society for cancer research, education, patient services and advocacy.
Donations are accepted any time the shop is open and a tax receipt is always available. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
For more information, call 563-355-0824.
