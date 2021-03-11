Home-building begins on former Bettendorf school site; neighborhood to be called Jefferson Place

In addition, the homes will be situated on their lots as far to the west as possible, creating a larger-than-normal side yard to the east. "There will be big, beautiful windows facing east into the side yards" and no windows will be allowed on the west side of the homes, Condon said.

This will create the feel of a private, European garden on the east side, he said. "It'll be a private little retreat."

All will have "step-less" entryways in the back with the master suite on the main floor, making them appealing to empty-nesters as well as families with children at home.

Among the latter are Pete and Megan Stopulos, of Bettendorf, who are strongly considering a move to the subdivision. They are looking because their previous home sold unexpectedly — it wasn't on the market, but someone wanted to buy it — and they are now living in a home that, although lovely, doesn't have everything they want in a "forever" home for themselves and their three sons, ages 3, 7 and 8, Megan Stopulos said.

In addition to having an attached garage, a home in Jefferson Place would have an open floor plan and a mud room, and it would be close to Meir and McManus parks.