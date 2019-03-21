Try 3 months for $3

4475 Aspen Hills Circle

Bettendorf, IA 52722

List price: $315,000

Bedrooms: 5

Baths: 4 - 3 full, 1 half

Acreage: 0.43 acres lot

Square footage: 2,627 square feet

Listing agent: Geri Doyle, 563-823-2299, Mel Foster Co. Inc. of Iowa & Illinois

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments