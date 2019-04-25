{{featured_button_text}}

 6394 Cattail Lane

Bettendorf

  • List price: $639,900
  • Bedrooms: 4
  • Baths: 3
  • Square footage: 2,444 square feet
  • Acreage: 0.42 acres
  • Listing agent: The Stephanie K Group – Stephanie Kauzlarich, Keller Williams Realty, 563-370-3395

