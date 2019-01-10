Try 1 month for 99¢

5742 Charlie Chase Lane

Bettendorf

Bedrooms: 3

Baths: 3

Square footage: 1,962

Acreage: 0.26 acre

List price: $415,000

Listing agent: Sharon Tahere, 563-570-2141, Ruhl & Ruhl Realtors

