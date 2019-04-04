Try 3 months for $3

6497 Eagle Ridge Road

Bettendorf

List price: $610,000

Bedrooms: 5

Baths: 4 full, 1 half

Square footage: 3,604 square feet

Acreage: 0.49 acres

Listing agent: Brad Gibson, 563-355-5371, Mel Foster Co. Inc. of Iowa & Illinois

