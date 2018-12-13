Try 1 month for 99¢

6556 Friendship Path

Bettendorf

Beds: 5

Baths: 3½

Square footage: 2,760 square feet

Acreage: 0.26 acres 

List price: $399,900

Listing agent: Cari Rieder, Quad-Cities Iowa Realty Davenport, 309-373-2274.

