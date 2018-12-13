HOUSE OF THE WEEK HOUSE OF THE WEEK: 6556 Friendship Path, Bettendorf 30 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Try 1 month for 99¢ This floor plan boasts an upper-level great room nestled between a huge vaulted master bedroom/bath and three ample bedrooms that share a second full bath and laundry room. A bright and open main living area with informal dining, living room and kitchen with island gives you plenty of room for entertaining. A gleaming kitchen has enough space for your family to cook together or entertain guests. A built-in speaker system and back yard with new vinyl fencing and a pool added in 2017 are among the attractions of this home. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save 6556 Friendship PathBettendorfBeds: 5Baths: 3½Square footage: 2,760 square feetAcreage: 0.26 acres List price: $399,900 Listing agent: Cari Rieder, Quad-Cities Iowa Realty Davenport, 309-373-2274. Subscribe to Breaking News Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags Bettendorf Iowa Cari Rieder 309-373-2274 Listing Agent Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Davenport police investigate stabbing 12-year-old boy who tried to shoot a teacher will be tried in adult court Do you recognize this person? Moline police would like to talk to you Pleasant Valley community mourns death of bus driver who transported generations of students Davenport man charged in connection with September shooting promotion Reader's Choice 2018 Click here to see the winners! Readers' Choice 2018 sponsored by Fireplaces Plus promotionsponsored Player Cutouts - Create Yours Custom Player Cut Outs and Signs for the room, the yard, the stadium or any other special occasion. Easy to order, impossible to forget!
