5021 Mayfield Drive

Bettendorf, IA 52722

Listing price: $368,900

Bedrooms: 4 beds

Baths: 2 full, 2 half

Square footage: 2,478 square feet

Acreage: 0.29 acres lot

Listing agent: Deb Staats, 563-340-3633, RE/MAX River Cities Inc.

