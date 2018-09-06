Try 1 month for 99¢

1312 Middle Road

Bettendorf

List price: $895,000

Bedrooms: 4

Baths: 3.5

Square footage: 3,709 square feet

Acreage: 2.66 acres

Listing agents: Peg Hopkins, 563-529-1764; Tom Fennelly, 563-529-1029, Ruhl & Ruhl Realtors

