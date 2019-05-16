{{featured_button_text}}

19270 252nd Ave.

Bettendorf

  • List price: $874,900
  • Bedrooms: 5
  • Baths: 4 full, 1 half
  • Square footage: 3,999 square feet
  • Acreage: 2.02 acres lot
  • Listing agent: Marna Nowack, 563-340-7785, brokered by Ruhl & Ruhl

