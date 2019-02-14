Try 1 month for 99¢

2572 New Lexington Drive

Bettendorf

Bedrooms: 3

Baths: 1 full, one half-bath

Square footage: 1,080 square fee

Lot: 7,536 square feet

List price: $219,900

Listing agent: Rich Bassford, RE/MAX Elite Homes, 309-292-3681

