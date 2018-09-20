Try 1 month for 99¢

18155 243rd Ave.,

Pleasant Valley

Listing price: $749,999

Bedrooms: 6

Baths: 3 full, 1 half

Square footage: 5,145 square feet

Acreage: 4.56 acres lot

Listing agent: Lucky Lang II , 563-650-9597

