2624 Rosehill Ave.

Bettendorf

List price: $334,900

Bedrooms: 5

Baths: 2 ½

Square footage: 2,128 square feet

Acreage: 0.34 acres

Listing agent: Michael Rebitzer, Quad-Cities Iowa Realty Davenport, 563-940-4238

