4390 31st St.

Bettendorf

List price: $223,900

Bedrooms: 4

Baths: 3

Square footage: 1,190 square feet

Lot size: 7,810 square-foot lot

Listing agent: Jim Jost, 563-355-5371, Mel Foster Co.

