506 Stagecoach Trail

LeClaire

List price: $339,900

Bedrooms: 4

Baths: 3 full, 1 half

Square footage: 2,744 square feet

Acreage: 0.26 acres

Listing agent; Kyle Robinson, 855-479-1858, eXp Realty.

