25141 189th St.

Bettendorf

List price: $1,199,500

Bedrooms: 6

Bathrooms: 5 full, 2 half

Square footage: 4,522 square feet

Acreage: 2 acres

Listing agent: Dick Carr, 563-579-3939, eXp Realty LLC

