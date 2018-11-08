Try 1 month for 99¢

2604 Valley Drive

LeClaire

List price: $234,900

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2

Square footage: 2,287 square feet

Acreage: 0.35 acres

Listing agent: Alaxandria Battin, Keller Williams Realty, 309-749-8507.

