How are you living your pandemic life?

Across Bettendorf, beautiful weather brought people outside the weekend of April 18-19. Some sat in cars, several feet away from friends and family, to catch up social distancing style. Some hung with their family unit, catching some rays while respecting Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Governor Kim Reynolds' state guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Some, though, flouted the rules: Wash your hands. Keep at least six feet distance. Wear a mask if you're out in public and can't keep a distance. Don't gather in groups of more than 10.