How will LeClaire spend its traffic camera revenue? On one-off projects, city officials say

LeClaire’s elected officials plan to spend speed camera fine revenue on one-time expenses, like street and bridge projects and reducing the city’s debt.

Since the cameras began issuing tickets last year through Feb. 3, LeClaire has collected $2,247,948 in revenue from fines levied against speeding motorists.

Recommendations presented to the city council from the finance committee for how to use those funds included lowering the city’s debt burden, lowering the city’s debt service property tax rate, and funding capital projects like redoing roads and bridges, equipment, and economic development incentives.

"We certainly have lots of needs that are in the capital budget, and if we can use these funds to do those projects instead of bonding for them then we can not have continued debt burden and lower our tax rate," Mayor Dennis Gerard said during Monday's city council meeting.

The LeClaire City Council is in the middle of creating the city’s budget for fiscal 2023 and will approve a budget in March. City Administrator Dennis Bockenstedt said none of the speed camera dollars were yet incorporated into the upcoming budget, and were not needed to balance it.

Bockenstedt said the city council at its next meeting plans to consider a resolution to use the funds for non-specific capital projects and other one-time expenses, and follow up at a later date to take council action to fund a specific project.

Possible examples Mayor Dennis Gerard listed for one-time use of funds included replacing a fire engine, street improvements, sidewalks and economic development incentives for amenities like a grocery store. Gerard emphasized the revenues would not go toward paying salaries or ongoing expenses.

“Those are just some examples and those are one-off expenses, not ongoing because we don’t want to be hooked on these funds because we know that they could potentially go away based on state or federal law changes or if the city, once this contract is up, if we decide at the end of these (five) years that we want to not do this any longer, then obviously these funds will stop,” he said.

The city has a five-year contract with Sweden-based Sensys Gatso Group to levy fines and operate the cameras. The city’s contract gives the company 35% of total fines levied for the first three years of operation. The company gets another 25% of fines collected when they are paid after 120 days, because of additional collection efforts.

At the end of January, the company had levied about $6.3 million in tickets. Of about $4.3 million that was collected, $2.1 million went to Sensys Gatso.

One of the main reasons to put the cameras in was to reduce motorist speeds and crashes at those intersections, city staff said at the time. The speed cameras are located on Interstate 80 near the I-80 bridge, and the second is at the 2300 block of U.S. Highway 67, or South Cody Road. Both cameras measure speed in both directions of travel.

Earlier this month, LeClaire Police Chief Shane Themas said the department intends to analyze crash data, but that it was still too soon to do so and the department didn't immediately have the manpower for the task.

Gerard said the city plans to study crash data after the cameras have been in operation for at least a year, and added that the city council planned to use that crash data to decide whether the city would renew its agreement with Sensys Gatso at the end of the city's contract.

"We felt like it was important to at least get one full running year under our belt with these traffic cameras," Gerard said. "Before we get an analysis of reduction in accidents. So, anecdotally, we believe that we've certainly responded to less accidents, and it feels like it's been less. We haven't done that study, but we will."

