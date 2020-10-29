Hundreds of devices issued to Bettendorf students to help learning during pandemic

The Bettendorf Community School District has issued more than 1,000 devices and other assistance to its families so their students can participate in the virtual curriculum adopted during the pandemic.
In response to COVID-19, the district adopted a mixed virtual/traditional model of instruction for its students, with some families opting to adopt fully virtual learning for their children.
On Oct. 19, Sean McGinn, the district’s director of technology, gave an update to the district’s school board on various aspects of its technology and support services, including the support provided to families for virtual instruction.
“This was kind of our big focus in the spring, summer and then going into the fall, is making sure when our students are at home and when our teachers are at home, they have the stuff they need to be successful,” McGinn said.
The district has sent home 1,200 devices for its elementary students — 300 iPads, and the rest, Chromebooks, he said.
McGinn has said previously that Bettendorf’s 6th-through 12th-grade students already commonly use devices.
The district has set up 40 homes with Mediacom for internet service and issued 125 hotspots, he said.
The tech staff have also set up kits to allow teachers and other staff to work from home, he said. The kits can include a variety of components -- a laptop or other device, webcam, hotspots, a connection to their office phone and access to digital documents.
The hybrid model is one of two readily available to Iowa’s school districts during the pandemic based on state requirements issued during the summer. The other is a fully traditional model with all students in the classrooms. Families have the option to choose fully virtual instruction regardless of the model selected by their school district.
Of the Iowa Quad-Cities four public districts, only North Scott Community School District has adopted a hybrid model.
