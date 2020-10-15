I-74 bridge contractor leads volunteer project in Leach Park

People who visit Bettendorf's Leach Park, at the base of the Interstate 74 bridge, may have noticed the construction of a new, all-in-one picnic shelter over the past couple of months.
This wouldn't be unusual if it were a city undertaking, but it wasn't.
Building the shelter was a gift to the city, led by Travis Konda, a Twin Cities engineer who has been in Bettendorf for 40 months — that's 3½ years — working on the I-74 bridge.
Konda is employed by HNTB Corp., a Kansas City-based firm that is providing construction engineering, contract administration and inspection for the Iowa Department of Transportation.
His involvement with Leach Park began four summers ago when he used its boat ramp to put his kayak into the Mississippi River after work. This summer, he noticed that the roses in the park's half-dozen planters were looking bedraggled, so he decided to pull weeds, add some mulch and water the flowers, using water dipped from the river.
He also noticed how busy the park was, just buzzing with people walking or jogging or riding their bicycles on the riverfront trail that cuts through the park, or simply sitting on benches or at one of two of the all-in-one shelters.
Especially with COVID-19 restrictions in place, Konda thought about how important outdoor spaces are and how publicly owned outdoor spaces provide equal opportunity for everybody.
The park was being used by all ages, colors and incomes, he said. One person might be driving a Lexus while another might be behind the wheel of a beat-up 2001 Nissan with a different-colored door.
Konda watched people bring sacks of take-out food and sit in the shelters and eat. Sometimes he sensed sadness, sometimes longing, sometimes it seemed they "were trying to work something out." he said.
He noticed the two shelters were almost always occupied and that there was the remnant of a third shelter that probably would be occupied, too, if it were still there.
"I got to thinking," Konda said. "I thought, this (rebuilding the shelter) is in my capability."
It also would be a way to give back to the community in which he's spent so much time, and it would last far into the future, benefiting hundreds of people.
He got the go-ahead from the city, then drew up and priced out a list of needed materials based on measurements of one of the existing shelters and approached his company for a donation of about $1,200 to pay for them.
Hahn Ready Mix, the Muscatine company providing concrete for the bridge, agreed to donate concrete for the base, worth about another $200.
After help from the city's public works department in digging out the existing base, Konda gathered some co-workers and started in, working after hours and on weekends, hauling their tools to the park, then hauling them away again.
This included saws, drills, shovels, a compactor, saw horses, nail guns, staplers, air compressors, hammers, chisels, levels, squares, tapes, markers, trowels, edgers, a concrete mixer, paint brushes and a generator.
"It was highly inefficient," he said with humor.
The finished shelter consists of a 9-foot-by-9-foot concrete base, two 8-foot tall concrete roof supports, a 6-foot wood table with two 6-foot wood benches on either side and a roof made from two 4-by-8 sheets of plywood with shingles.
The concrete supports were made from forms Konda brought from his home in Minnesota.
"It was a really positive experience," Konda said of the shelter project.
Working with his colleagues after hours on a project outside their bailiwick — they are engineers, inspectors and administrative employees, after all — fostered feelings of camaraderie as well as pride.
"Some gave a little, some gave a lot, but everyone gave something," he said.
And the city got "a great structure for people to view the river and see the bridge," Brian Schmidt, the city's public works director, said.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!