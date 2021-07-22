In-person networking events return for Bettendorf Business Network

In-person networking events are back for members of the Bettendorf Business Network.

The morning networking event, Good Morning Bettendorf, is held at the Pizza Ranch in Bettendorf from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. on the last Wednesday of the month. Members can enjoy complimentary breakfast pizza and coffee while getting the opportunity to promote their goods and services directly to each other.

During the June session, board member Jeffrey Hill gave an update on the hot housing market in Bettendorf before those in attendance introduced themselves and talked briefly about their businesses. There is always an opportunity to swap business cards and other materials at these informal sessions.

The next Good Morning Bettendorf is Wednesday, July 28. Doors open at 8:20 a.m.

First Tuesday luncheons have also returned, featuring guest speakers, updates on what’s happening with the city of Bettendorf, and time for networking.

On July 6, Michael Cole of 100 Black Men Quad Cities Inc., spoke about how that organization is working with Quad-City youth.

The retired Davenport Police detective said his organization wants “to show young people that dreams do come true.”