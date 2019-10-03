{{featured_button_text}}
Bettendorf rendering

A rendering of the eventual plan for the downtown Bettendorf area currently occupied by 1504 and 1510 State St. as well as 311 15th St. The re-platting of those three lots to combine them was discussed at Bettendorf's Planning and Zoning Commission.

 CONTRIBUTED

Two Bettendorf projects that would bring a senior living co-op and a mixed-use office and retail space with extra parking received preliminary approval at the Planning and Zoning Commission meeting Sept. 18.

The re-zoning for Ewing Development’s proposed senior living co-op on Middle Road and Spruce Hills Drive passed unanimously. The two buildings would be for seniors ages 55 and older.

To live there, residents would buy a share in the co-op and pay monthly dues for maintenance and utilities as well as the mortgage on the site. Those monies paid for the corporation’s mortgage would be tax deductible for mortgage interest as well as real estate taxes. The area would be rezoned C-2 rather than its current A-1.

“This site here has been somewhat cut off from everything on it,” Bettendorf Principal Planner Greg Beck told the commission. At various points in its history, the site was planned to be developed as a Planned Unit Development and an assembly building that would have seated more 10,000 people. Those plans never came to fruition.

Access to the development will be shared with the Northwest Bank & Trust Tower. While there were concerns raised about the impact on the traffic, City Engineer Brent Morlok told the commission the property will be monitored.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

The second development, located near The Bridges apartment building on State Street, would merge three lots in anticipation of creating an office building with retail and a restaurant on the first floor with office space on the other floors.

As part of the motion, the commission also considered the vacation of the public interest of an alley to the developer. Morlok said since the street goes into a dead-end, there is not really a need for the city to continue its right to an alley. Access to the site will be restricted to 15th and State streets only.

In addition to the office space and 78 parking stalls, there are also plans for more regional parking spaces.

The commission approved the requests 5-0; both projects were to be heard at the Bettendorf City Council meeting on Monday (after press time).

Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments