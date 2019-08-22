{{featured_button_text}}

Elections might feel like they're an eternity away, but campaigning is just around the corner  and this year is the first for Iowa school board elections to be aligned with city elections.

Anyone interested in running for a public school board can file through Sept. 19. Elections are Nov. 5. 

Here's a look at which incumbents are running and how interested parties can get started. 

Bettendorf

  • Paul Castro — "I have made no decision yet." 
  • Michael Pyevich — "Probably not" running
  • Gordon Staley — Not running 
  • Stacey Struck — Had to leave the board early because she is moving out of the district; the board is seeking a temporary replacement who is not interested in running for a full term to take her spot for a few weeks. 

Papers must be filed with Board Secretary Colleen Skolrood, who can be reached at 563-505-1061 or cskolrood@bettendorf.k12.ia.us.

Pleasant Valley

  • Nikhil Wagle, president, District #3 — Running 
  • Jodi Hoskins, vice president, District #5 — Running 
  • Christina Anderson, District #6 — Running 
  • Molly Brockmann, District #4 — Running
  • Jenel Nels, District #1 — Running 

Papers must be filed with the Board Secretary Deborah Dayman at  daymandeborah@pleasval.org.

Pleasant Valley is the only to have district boundaries for school board members. In Bettendorf, like Davenport, it's just whichever candidates get the most votes, with no regard for geography within the district.

Interested candidates should check to make sure the seat for their district is open. 

Reporter

Quad-City Times education reporter.

