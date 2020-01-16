Interfaith service prays for peace for Haiti

The public is invited to join St. John Vianney Church, Bettendorf, for a Prayer for Peace for Haiti and the World on Sunday, Jan. 19.

The interfaith prayer service will begin at 2 p.m. at the church, located at 4097 18th St.

The service, which will include readings, prayers, songs and reflections, is sponsored by the parish’s Haiti Committee. The committee has sponsored an annual medical mission trip to Jean Denis, Haiti, for the past 10 years. However, violence in the area forced the 2020 trip scheduled for this month to be cancelled.

St. John Vianney leaders said the violence has prevented many children from attending Our Lady of Fatima School at Notre Dame du Rosaire Church — a twin parish to St. John Vianney. The Bettendorf church's parishioners helped fund a new school building, which opened in 2018.

Ann Wester of Bettendorf, a registered nurse who has participated in the mission trips, broached the idea for a community prayer service.