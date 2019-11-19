Iowa Masonic in Bettendorf honored 19 veterans at the senior living complex, including residents and employees, during a first-ever "Coffee With a Veteran" event.
Iowa Masonic and Hospice Compassus partnered in the event, held on Veteran's Day at the Bettendorf-based Iowa Masonic.
Veterans received commemorative coffee mugs and certificates recognizing them and their branch of service.
Those honored included residents of nursing center (Iowa Masonic): Army veterans Cleo Bingham, Donald "Don" Hartz, Bruce Penry, Nelson Moore, Clyde Huston, Walter "Walt Witt, and Buel Williamson; Navy veterans Edward "Ed" Nutt, Dr. John "Fred" Green; and Dudley "Steve" Stevenson, who served in the Army of Engineers.
Others included residents of Masonic Village (independent living): Army veterans Don Crow; Navy veterans Bill Reid, Paul Jones and Silas "Lynn" Wright; Harlan Carley of Navy Air Corps.
In addition, these Iowa Masonic employees were honored: Mike Trudell, Army; Navy veteran Brenda McPhee; Army National Guard veteran Brandon Kimball; and Cora Harris.
