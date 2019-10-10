New innovations combined with a historic location overlooking the Mississippi River give Iowa Masonic in Bettendorf some distinct advantages in the field of senior healthcare and independent living facilities.
At the heart of the 22-acre campus — anchored by the historic William Bettendorf Mansion, is a 79-bed dually certified health center, which accepts both Medicare and Medicaid patients, said Rebecca Wiley, marketing director.
“That is something families look for,” Wiley said, explaining that when their loved one in long-term care runs out of assets, they can change over to Medicaid.
“They do not even have to change rooms,” she said.
Sixteen of the 79 beds are in a secured memory unit for patients with Alzheimer’s disease or other forms of dementia. The unit was opened in 2003 as the Ann Ruge Special Care Unit and was renamed Ann’s Place in 2016.
Iowa Masonic also offers a short-term rehabilitative unit for those recovering from a short illness or hospitalization.
Wiley said a unique benefit to residents at Iowa Masonic is the availability of the certified Music and Memory program, made possible through the generosity of families and private donors.
“Everybody who lives with us has access to an iPod specifically programmed with their play list,” she said, noting research shows that patients are calmed by being able to listen to their favorite music. It also helps in dealing with cognitive issues, and is helpful to those in hospice care.
Residents can listen to the music using their own headphones or with the aid of small speakers.
Popular playlists for older residents include Big Band and old school jazz and other music from the 1940s, even tunes from the ‘50s and ‘60s. Classic country music also is popular.
“We are the only Music and Memory certified long-term care facility in the area,” she said.
You have free articles remaining.
Another factor that sets Iowa Masonic apart is the longevity of its staff.
“Families always wonder about the continuity of care for their loved ones. Our director of nursing has been here 17 years, dietary director 31 years, her assistant 26 years, RN admissions nurse 23, and our social worker 22 years,” she said. Several members of the direct care nursing staff have been there for more than 30 years. All staff are employees of Iowa Masonic, and there is no agency staffing.
In addition to the main healthcare unit, 40 condos down the hill on the campus offer an independent living option, with maintenance inside and outside included in the monthly fee. There are one- and two-bedroom options, some with attached garages. Those who wish to, can order lunch and dinner meals for $5 that can be delivered to their residences. Housekeeping services also are available for an additional fee.
A new outdoor pavilion for the independent living residents is currently being built.
The public is invited to the second annual “Christmas in the Mansion” event on Tuesday, Dec. 3, from 3 to 7 p.m. There will be entertainment and food, including a cake featuring the Iowa Masonic logo. Shuttle service will be provided every half hour from the parking lot of Asbury United Methodist Church, 1809 Mississippi Blvd., Bettendorf.
More than 200 people attended the first event last December, the first time the mansion was open to the public. Staff will be located in every room of the mansion to answer questions.
Wiley gives guided tours of the sprawling Spanish-Moorish style home built in the early 1900s, and it is a special point of pride for residents to live next to it.
“Until we had Christmas in the Mansion, so many residents and their families had never been back here and got to see it for the first time,” she said.
Families interested in learning about any of the services offered at Iowa Masonic can contact Wiley at 563-359-9171. Masonic affiliation is not required to be a resident.
A tour and interview can be arranged.
“Why don’t you come on up and get a tour of the facility, and we can talk more in depth,” she said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.