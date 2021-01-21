Iowa Quad-Cities schools looking at plans after governor's speech

The original plan was to look at potentially bringing junior high students back at the start of fourth quarter, Strusz said.

“This may move up that schedule, and it could be in place within the next two to four weeks,” he said. “We do not know that.”

He said the district was working on all of its COVID-19 mitigation strategies to be prepared to conduct classes safely should such a bill become law.

The full video, which includes more detail, is available on Pleasant Valley’s YouTube page.

In an earlier notification to Pleasant Valley’s elementary school families, the district said distribution of a survey asking their instruction model preference for the third quarter was being postponed because of potential state action.

The district has to begin planning, the notice states.

“The (Bettendorf) district administration has been working with school site teams in developing plans to move to a 100% in-person learning option for students,” district Superintendent Michelle Morse said in a statement issued Thursday evening. “In light of the governor's recent announcement, we look forward to vaccines being offered to our staff and will expedite our work as more details become available. We will also continue to offer a 100% online learning option for families who don't feel comfortable with a 100% in-person model.”

