Isabel Seamer

Age: 11

Grade: 5th

School: Pleasant View Elementary

Parents/guardians: Lindsey and Pat Seamer

Nominating teachers: Megan Wachendorf and Heather White

Why was student nominated? Isabel is a great example of a Kid of Character. She looks out for the well being of her classmates, especially those with special needs at Pleasant View.

What are you most proud of? "I am proud of my writing that I entered into the Reflections Project. I won state. I am also proud of my dancing. I have been able to do several professional performances."

What makes you happy? "I am most happy when I am with my friends. They are funny and they understand me."

What teacher has inspired you and why? "I was inspired by my second grade teacher Miss Nedved. She was really into teamwork and I really learned to like that. Also my third grade teacher Mrs. Werderman helped teach me to like writing. In fact, all my teachers have inspired me in different ways."

What is your reaction to honor? "I was surprised but also excited that I was nominated for this."

