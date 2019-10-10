Isabel Seamer

Age: 11
Grade: 5th
School: Pleasant View Elementary
Parents/guardians: Lindsey and Pat Seamer
Nominating teachers: Megan Wachendorf and Heather White
You have free articles remaining.
Why was student nominated? Isabel is a great example of a Kid of Character. She looks out for the well being of her classmates, especially those with special needs at Pleasant View.
What are you most proud of? "I am proud of my writing that I entered into the Reflections Project. I won state. I am also proud of my dancing. I have been able to do several professional performances."
What makes you happy? "I am most happy when I am with my friends. They are funny and they understand me."
What teacher has inspired you and why? "I was inspired by my second grade teacher Miss Nedved. She was really into teamwork and I really learned to like that. Also my third grade teacher Mrs. Werderman helped teach me to like writing. In fact, all my teachers have inspired me in different ways."
What is your reaction to honor? "I was surprised but also excited that I was nominated for this."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.