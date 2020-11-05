'It's been a busy 7 1/2 years!'

The goal is to expand library programs and to offer space to the public to work independently on their own projects.

Second, just before COVID-19 hit, the library was ready to embark on a facilities space needs assessment; a consultant had been hired to study how the library is using its space and to make recommendations for any changes.

"Library services are evolving and we want to make sure our facility is being used to its greatest potential," Sharp said.

The study is on hold, but will move to front-burner when travel and in-person meetings are safe.

Challenges during the last 7 1/2 years

Two challenges staff worked with during Sharp's tenure included the burst water pipe that flooded the second floor and and some other areas in May of 2016, and the restrictions imposed this spring by Gov. Kim Reynolds to deal with COVID-19, including closure.

The COVID-19 challenge was two-fold: figure out ways to keep patrons safe when the library could reopen AND figure out ways to deliver virtual programs, because even though the library has now re-opened, in-person programs still aren't being offered.