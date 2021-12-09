'It's going to tie us together': Thousands of Quad-Citians celebrate, reminisce on completed Illinois-bound I-74 span (copy) (copy)

Thousands of Quad-Citians, current, former and visiting, paraded across the new Illinois-bound span of the I-74 bridge on Dec. 1 with many ooos, ahhhs, creative selfies and only a few tears.
The bridge’s full capacity of four lanes of traffic in each direction and a multi-use path is set to soon open to traffic — commuters, visitors, bikers, pedestrians, commercial truck drivers.
It’s been decades in the works. The former Moline city engineer, Scott Hinton, who attended Wednesday, remembers sitting in on his first planning meeting in 2002. The now iconic basket handle design wasn’t decided, nor was it settled in which cities bridges would land.
Former Bettendorf Mayor Mike Freemire, in office from 2004 to 2011, recalled frequent trips to Washington, D.C., with other mayors to advocate for funding for the new bridge during his tenure.
The project has spanned several presidential administrations, Freemire said. The mayor before him worked with the Bush administration, then Obama’s, Trump’s, and the bridge is finishing during the Biden administration.
“It’s a relay marathon,” Freemire said. “… Regardless of what level of government, everyone picked up the baton. Nobody tripped.”
Among the throngs of people, many marveled at the hugeness of the arches, the added lanes for safer traveling, and the not-quite-completed pedestrian walkway, the first of its kind on an interstate bridge.
For Julie Goodwin, of Davenport, coming to the bridge on Wednesday was a way to honor her late husband, who died in April.
Goodwin wore a hard hat and her husband’s worn leather tool belt, which he’d gotten at his apprenticeship and hung in the garage for nearly 40 years. An iron worker, Goodwin said he’d worked on the approaches of the old I-74 bridge alongside his dad and brother.
Her eyes brimmed with tears as she described him: fierce, independent, hard working.
Walking along the bridge today, she said she wanted to honor the talents and grit of iron workers, as well as marvel at the bridge skilled laborers made.
“We never thought we'd live long enough to see this,” Goodwin said. “We absolutely have, and it's magnificent.”
Sabrina Duncan, a bridge worker who attended a private ceremony with dignitaries before picking up her grandkids for the public walking, poured the mud for the decking and parapet walls on the bridge. She’s working on finishing the pedestrian path, now, she said.
“My grandson, I was showing him pictures this morning before he went to school, and he's like, ‘Oh grandma, that's so cool,'” Duncan said. “… My other two grandkids are still too small to know. But it'll be nice when they get older that they can see grandma had something to do with this. It feels good. It's exciting.”
From Southern California, Duncan said she began working on the bridge last year and also works on a bridge in Hennepin, Ill. She’d like to stay in the Quad-Cities, she said, if a new project doesn’t pull her to a new location.
She’s one of thousands of workers who have helped complete the bridge since construction began in 2017.
Local videographer Brad Isbell documented the bridge celebration with a 360-degree camera strapped to his back for history and Google Street View.
"I'm out here taking 360-degree photography of the event of the new bridge so I can get that uploaded to Google maps and Google street view, but also to capture it so people 50-100 years from now can go and see what the opening was like here on the bridge," Isbell said.
Kris Schafer, from Rock Island, likes to bike across the river and wanted to check out the new pedestrian and biking portion of the I-74 bridge. Her current path, across the arsenal bridge’s pedestrian walkway, is narrow and doesn’t leave much room for bikes.
“It’s kinda hairy,” Schafer said.
With a 10-foot-wide bike path on the I-74 bridge, Schafer said she’s looking forward to trying out a new bike route.
Donnica Johnson, a native of Rock Island who currently resides in California, traveled from the Golden State to be at the bridge’s opening. Johnson carried a flag for the International Order of the Rainbow for Girls, a Masonic youth service organization, and donned a fez, a tradition of the Shriners, a Masonic organization Johnson formerly belonged to.
Johnson said they attended the bridge opening because it was an important moment for the Quad-Cities. Johnson is planning to move back to the area and said they’d been doing spiritual work and manifestation for Iowa and Illinois to bridge the gap and complete the bridge, which faced funding disputes and delays.
“It took a while, but we made it,” Johnson said. “I thank God that I'm here to be living to experience this and we can keep this memory forever.”
Dave Humes, born in Rock Island and currently a Moline resident, waved a Quad-Cities flag above the crowd on Wednesday, and several bridge-goers stopped for a picture with him. Humes, who’s retired, said he got the Quad-Cities flag 10 years ago from Regalia Manufacturing Co., and takes the flag to parades in the area.
Humes said he’s more excited for the bike/pedestrian path than the bridge itself because it’s a one-of-a-kind, but the whole bridge is going to make things easier and safer for people.
“I’m just glad I didn’t drive off the bridge trying to see what they were doing every day,” Humes said. “… It goes without saying that it’s going to tie us together easier.”