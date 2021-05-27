It's Summer Reading Time at LeClaire Community Library

It is Summer Reading Time at LeClaire Community Library!

The theme this year is “Reading Colors Your World.” Game cards can be picked up at the library beginning June 7 and must be turned in by July 31 to qualify for prize drawings. The children’s form is like a game board to be colored in as you read, and the form for Adults and Young Adults is formatted as a bingo card.

In addition, the Friends of the LeClaire Library have sponsored six fun and educational programs which will be held outside on the Library Plaza. Bring blankets or chairs, and picnic snacks if you wish. (In case of rain the programs will be held in the pavilion at Huckleberry Park.)

The first performer, 6 p.m., Wednesday, June 9th, will be Babaloo, a one-man musical comedy act for kids. Babaloo has been performing for more than 20 years and his concerts are riotous and raucous affairs, with singing and stomping, dancing and shouting, music and mayhem.

A zoo educator will be bringing rain forest animals from Blank Park Zoo in Des Moines to the Library Plaza at 2 p.m., Friday, June 18. These are not animals you will find in your back yard!