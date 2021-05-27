It's Summer Reading Time at LeClaire Community Library

It is Summer Reading Time at LeClaire Community Library!
The theme this year is “Reading Colors Your World.” Game cards can be picked up at the library beginning June 7 and must be turned in by July 31 to qualify for prize drawings. The children’s form is like a game board to be colored in as you read, and the form for Adults and Young Adults is formatted as a bingo card.
In addition, the Friends of the LeClaire Library have sponsored six fun and educational programs which will be held outside on the Library Plaza. Bring blankets or chairs, and picnic snacks if you wish. (In case of rain the programs will be held in the pavilion at Huckleberry Park.)
The first performer, 6 p.m., Wednesday, June 9th, will be Babaloo, a one-man musical comedy act for kids. Babaloo has been performing for more than 20 years and his concerts are riotous and raucous affairs, with singing and stomping, dancing and shouting, music and mayhem.
A zoo educator will be bringing rain forest animals from Blank Park Zoo in Des Moines to the Library Plaza at 2 p.m., Friday, June 18. These are not animals you will find in your back yard!
At 2 p.m., Thursday, June 24, former children’s librarian Will Stuck presents “Pigment of your Imagination.” Will’s programs encourage reading and are full of singing, juggling, and tons of laughter.
At 5 p.m., Thursday, July 1, LeClaire Library will host a local favorite, Quad Cities Ballet Folklorico. QCBF was founded in 1984 as a non-profit organization to teach and to share Mexican culture with our community through dance. The show will be filled with color, music, movement, and fun.
At 3 p.m., Monday, July 12, Absolute Science will bring to the Library Plaza an amazing program designed to inspire children of all ages to love science. During the “Fire and Ice Reaction Show” you will see fire light up in different beautiful colors, experience the freezing magic of liquid nitrogen, and even learn how to make smoke appear like a genie out of a bottle.
And at 2 p.m., Friday, July 30, Iowa State University will bring the Insect Zoo to LeClaire. Kids will see unusual insects and arthropods from around the world and learn to appreciate these fascinating crawly creatures.
We will also resume live Storytimes through the summer.
Youth Services Coordinator Haidee Cardoso will meet with children and their caregivers outside in the Library Plaza at 10:30 a.m. each Friday for reading, singing, and games. (There are no rain dates for Storytimes.) Although all our summer programs are outside, our library building is open to the public for browsing our shelves or using our computers. Masks are required.