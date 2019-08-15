In a partnership with the Jewish Federation of the Quad-Cities and the Bettendorf Public Library, Quad-City musicians Sheryl Hassel-Bennett and Tony Hoeppner will share music that highlights music created by Jewish singers and songwriters from 7-8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 26.
The "Jewish Influences in Rock and Pop Music" event will be held at library at 2950 Learning Campus Drive.
The free program is sponsored by the Jewish Federation of the Quad-Cities as part of its 2019 Jewish Cultural Series.
Hoeppner has been playing music since he was 16 and performs with Quad-City groups including The Ellis Kell Band and The Whoozdads. Hassell-Bennett is a graduate of Bradley University with a degree in music education. She is the cantorial soloist at Temple Emanuel in Davenport, and a music teacher in the Temple religious school.
Since the 1950s, Jewish singers and songwriters have been instrumental in the rock and pop music scene, with such songs as "Hound Dog," sung by Elvis Presley, "Save the Last Dance," and "Going to the Chapel," all written by Jewish songwriters.
All ages are welcome and no registration is required.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.